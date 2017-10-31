Inconsistencies cast doubt on lost at sea story

HONOLULU --
HONOLULU (AP) - A growing list of inconsistences is casting doubt on the harrowing tale of survival by two Hawaii women who say they were lost at sea for months.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the women never activated their emergency beacon. The sailors tell The Associated Press that they chose not to use the beacon because they never felt they were in imminent danger.

Previously, Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava had said they were close to giving up when the U.S. Navy rescued them last week, thousands of miles off course.

Key elements of the women's account are contradicted by weather reports and basic geography of the Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. Navy took the two women to Japan.
