  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

New Jersey babysitter arrested, charged with kidnapping 4 month old boy

CAMDEN, New Jersey --
A babysitter is facing kidnapping charges after a 4-month-old boy was reported missing in Camden, New Jersey.

Nadajia Hill, 22, is charged with Kidnapping and Child Endangerment.

Investigators say the baby was taken into Hill's care Friday night. The child's mother contacted police after failed attempts to reach the babysitter.

Investigators say Hill had taken the baby to Newark using public transportation. She and the child were later located traveling southbound on a New Jersey Transit RiverLine train.

Hill was arrested when the train stopped in Riverside just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The baby was found to be in good health and was returned to his family.

Hill was remanded to the Camden County Jail.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnappingCamden County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police searching for missing Bronx teen with autism
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
Baby found crawling on busy road; Mom arrested
Giants, NFL aware of Odell Beckham Jr. video
Police: Man follows woman home, attempts knifepoint robbery
Great-great-grandma loses everything in fire
Coffee shop refuses to serve police
Aging kangaroo receiving cryotherapy for arthritis
Show More
'Suspicious' death of SUNY student under investigation
Nun dies during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
1 dead, 2 injured in Queens stabbing
Police officer killed, another wounded in standoff
Out-of-state crews help thousands in NJ without power
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos