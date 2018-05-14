New Jersey police searching for escaped prisoner in Newark

New Jersey police are searching for a prisoner who escaped police custody in Newark.Authorities say Edwin Hernandez, 26, escaped while attending court Monday afternoon.Hernandez was arrested Sunday night on several warrants, including drug distribution and resisting arrest.Police are asking for the public's help to find Hernandez and get him off the street.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).----------