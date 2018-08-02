Manville residents wake up to find tires slashed again

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the tire slashing in Manville.

Eyewitness News
MANVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Residents in New Jersey are outraged after waking up to find their tires slashed or their vehicles damaged -- some for the second time in weeks.

The incident in Manville on Thursday morning is the second time it's happened in the area in the last six weeks.

The suspect apparently waltzed through the neighborhood in the middle of the night and used a sharp instrument to jab tires on at least 35 cars.

Most of cars appeared to be parked outside on Green and Bleecher streets between North 13th and North 9th avenues. Several cars had at least two tires flattened.

Police released video from the first round of tire slashings last month when more than 40 cars had their tires slashed and one vehicle was even set on fire.

At least one resident that spoke to Eyewitness News said he has fallen victim to both rounds of the tire slashings.

Police are trying to determine if both incidents are connected, but ask that anyone who notices something late at night, like a dog barking, to contact police because they have beefed up patrols in the area.

There is a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tires slashedcar firearsonManvilleSomerset County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News