New leader for Connecticut school that allegedly had student 'fight club'

MONTVILLE, Connecticut --
The Connecticut school district that had three administrators arrested in the fallout over an alleged "fight club" is getting a new acting high school principal on Monday.

The Montville High School principal, the superintendent and an assistant superintendent were arrested last week for not telling authorities about allegations that a substitute teacher organized fights between students inside a math classroom.

The teacher, Ryan Fish, was fired in October but police were not notified until two months later. Fish has pleaded not guilty to charges including reckless endangerment.

Another principal from the school district, Heather Sangermano, will begin her role as acting principal of the high school this week.

Assistant Superintendent Laurie Pallin says she hopes the district can return to some sense of normalcy.
