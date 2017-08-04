UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The NYPD has released new photos of the man accused of threatening to attack women with acid during robberies in the vestibule of a bank on the Upper East Side.
In the first incident on May 12th, police said a suspect followed a 22-year-old woman into a Citibank ATM vestibule on First Avenue and 68th Street, and said, "Yo, mami, I have acid, and I'm gonna throw it in your face if you don't give me $1,000."
He showed her a bottle with yellow liquid inside. The suspect got away with $1,000.
On May 29, at a Citibank ATM vestibule on First Avenue and 68th Street, police said the suspect demanded that a 36-year-old woman give him $1,000.
"I want $1,000 or I'm gonna splash you," he said, while waving a bottle with the unknown liquid.
He claimed that the yellow liquid was acid.
She withdrew $500 and gave it to him, and he ran south on First Avenue.
The NYPD previously released surveillance video of the suspect.
OTHER SURVEILLANCE VIDEO BELOW
This alarming crime spree and other bank robberies have since prompted the NYPD to now offer ATMs inside precincts around the city, in an effort to combat crime and build better relationships with the communities they serve.
The suspect was described as a 6'4" tall, Hispanic, with a thin build, wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a black jacket.