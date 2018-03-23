  • LIVE VIDEO President Trump expected to sign spending bill

Victims' families plead to keep NYPD cop killers in prison

In this Sept. 1, 1973 file photo, Herman Bell, right, glares at the media following his arrest in New Orleans.

ALBANY, New York (WABC) --
Families of murdered police officers are pleading with the parole board to keep cop killers in prison.

PBA president Patrick Lynch joined the families of murdered police officers Waverley Jones and Harry Ryman.

Both families are presenting their victim impact statements to the parole board Friday.

Manny Jones, brother of Officer Waverly Jones - one of two officers executed by Herman Bell in 1971 - found out about Bell's pending release next month after reading a newspaper article.

In a letter to the parole board Jones' son, Waverly Jr, says the family had forgiven Bell, but Manny Jones says the son does not represent the family's wishes.

Officer Jones along with Officer Joseph Piagentini were shot to death in a Harlem housing project in 1971. Piagentini was tortured and shot 22 times.

Bell was convicted of two counts of murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

In this Oct. 10, 2017 photo provided by the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Bell poses for a photo at the Shawangunk Correctional Facility.


Officer Harry Ryman was shot and killed when he tried to prevent three men from stealing the neighbor's car in 1980.

His killer, Cornelius Bucknor, is still in prison. He has not made parole and Ryman's family is fighting hard to make sure he never does.

Officials say during these crimes the death penalty was unconstitutional and since 2005 a new law can now can put a cop killer in jail with no parole.

"In both of these cases, these hero police officers Waverly Jones and Harry Ryman, were doing what officers do every day, helping people fighting crime. If either of these crimes were committed today, both of these cop killers would have been sentenced to life without the chance of parole," Lynch said.

