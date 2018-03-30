TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --Police have released new video of a deadly hit and run in the Bronx and identified a suspect they are searching for.
The accident happened March 19 on 3rd Avenue in the Tremont section.
On the video, a white BMW can be seen smashing into a parked van and two men standing behind it, killing one.
The driver and passenger of the BMW then jump out and run.
The NYPD identified the driver as 27-year-old Angel Rodriguez. Police say the case has now been deemed a homicide.
The man who was killed was Wally Dominguez, the father of a young girl.
He had just celebrated his 27th birthday.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
