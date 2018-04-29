New video shows arrest of 'Real Housewives of New York City' star Luann de Lesseps

PALM BEACH, Florida (WABC) --
Newly released video shows the arrest of a star of the reality television series 'Real Housewives of New York City'.

52-year-old Luann de Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida last December on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

Authorities say De Lesseps slammed a door on an officer, injuring his head. She is expected in court next month.

De Lesseps apologized after the arrest, saying her visit to exclusive Palm Beach brought up "long-buried emotions."

De Lesseps married Tom D'Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach on New Year's Eve 2016. The couple split last year.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
