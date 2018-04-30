New video shows arrest of 'Real Housewives of New York City' star Luann de Lesseps

EMBED </>More Videos

Newly released video shows the arrest of a 'Real Housewives of New York City' star.

Eyewitness News
PALM BEACH, Florida (WABC) --
Newly released video shows the arrest of a star of the reality television series 'Real Housewives of New York City'.

Luann de Lesseps, 52, was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida , last December on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

Authorities say De Lesseps slammed a door on an officer, injuring his head. She is expected in court next month.

De Lesseps apologized after the arrest, saying her visit to exclusive Palm Beach brought up "long-buried emotions."

De Lesseps married Tom D'Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach on New Year's Eve 2016. The couple split last year.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
real housewivesreality televisionarrest
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Entire M line resumes service after amazing renovation
22-year-old man found dead next to bench in Central Park
'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52
Rogue cat rescued after running loose in JFK for 8 days
10-year-old playing with brother found dead inside dryer
LI father accused of dwi with toddler in ambulette
Cosby juror speaks about guilty verdict
Search underway woman missing 23 years
Show More
3 family members killed after fire rips through Queens home
Caravan of migrants temporarily turned away from US border
Toddler dies, knife-wielding mom shot by police in Westchester
Rumors of gunfire cause chaos, panic at Staten Island Mall
Iconic Times Square blues club closing due to rising rents
More News