EMERGENCY LANDING

United flight from Newark makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base

EMBED </>More Videos

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018. (Julio Cortez)

DOVER, Delaware --
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base Monday night.

United Airlines 1559 was headed from Newark International Airport to Palm Beach International when the pilot declared an emergency due to a mechanical problem.

"The pilots of #UA1559 reported 'trouble with the elevator' to air traffic controllers before landing at Dover Air Force Base," ABC News' Jeffrey Cook reported. "Such a problem would lead to controllability challenges. Hence the diversion to the long runways at the Air Force Base."

According to officials, the plane, a Boeing 737, landed safely at Dover Air Force Base around 7:20 p.m.

Passenger Zlata Faerman was on the flight with her family. She chronicled the ordeal on her Instagram account, Zlata Thoughts.

She recorded video of a United States Air Force fire engine responding to the scene after their plane landed at the base.

"When you have an emergency landing and this guy helps you out. Crazy," she said.

In another video, Faerman explained what happened.

"Had an emergency landing in Delaware somewhere, a military base," she said. "No photos allowed once we get off the plane. Have to wait here for two hours and then get onto another plane."

United Airlines issued the following statement following the landing:

Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers to Palm Beach as soon as possible.

Passengers eventually did make it to their Florida destination.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dover air force baseemergency landingnewark liberty international airportNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EMERGENCY LANDING
United Airlines flight from Newark suffers blown tire
WATCH: Terrifying flight after plane loses engine cover
Flight to Hawaii lands safely after engine fails over Pacific
Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over on LI beach
More emergency landing
Top Stories
Legendary Rangers anthem singer John Amirante dies at 83
Overloaded power strip caused deadly Queens fire
VIDEO: East Harlem shooting in broad daylight
Teenage mom charged in death of newborn boy in NJ
Harry Anderson, actor of 'Night Court' fame, dies at 65
Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
WATCH: Controversial statue removed from Central Park
Hannity blasted for not disclosing relationship with Cohen
Show More
Soccer player from Westchester killed at Binghamton U.
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
Rainstorm sparks flooding, fallen tree traps teen in home
71 guns, 50,000 rounds seized in Queens weapons bust
Jury deliberations begin in UWS nanny murder trial
More News