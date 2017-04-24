SCAM

$50 Lowe's Mother's Day coupon is a scam, company says

Lowe's says this is not a valid store coupon (WNEP)

It's another Facebook scam that people are falling for... A free $50 off coupon at Lowe's. But this isn't the first time the scam has made the rounds on social media.

WSET reports the scam started back in 2015, with the link to a fraudulent website adorned with the Lowe's logo.

The newest scam is presented as a promotion for a Mother's Day coupon offering customer's $50 off their next purchase.



The "coupon" appears as a shared link on your Facebook account and once you click the post to claim your coupon, you are taken to the fake Lowe's website. However, this page is a fake survey designed to steal your information.

Here's what that survey site looks like:



Customers on Facebook are asking Lowe's if the coupon is legit, and Lowe's has confirmed that the offer is definitely a scam, WNEP reports.

"Please be careful when responding to any pop-up ad either online or via social media; as, more often than not, the offer of gift cards or other prizes to customer's in the guise of a specific company are set up to get your personal information for nefarious purposes," the company said in a statement.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for helping you identify a scam on Facebook:

-Don't believe what you see. It's easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender.

-Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there's a link to their privacy policy.

-Watch out for a reward that's too good to be true. If the survey is real, you may be entered in a drawing to win a gift card or receive a small discount off your next purchase. Few businesses can afford to give away $50 gift cards for completing a few questions.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsscamLowescoupons
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCAM
IRS to use private debt collectors amid huge telephone scam
Police: 2 women targeting NJ Burlington stores in scam
Not a scam: IRS to begin calling to demand payment
FBI warns of con artists using scam known as 'virtual kidnappings'
More scam
NEWS
George HW Bush will remain in the hospital
Bill O'Reilly is back with a podcast
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas office building, police say
Bystanders shot as dispute spills out of Battery Park
More News
Top Stories
Bystanders shot as dispute spills out of Battery Park
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Woman dies after accident involving off-duty NYPD officer
Restaurant rage: Video of NJ eatery dispute goes viral
Construction worker injured in Bedford-Stuyvesant
Widow of fallen firefighter speaks publicly for 1st time
Suffolk County calls on feds for help defeating murderous gang
Show More
Teen pleads guilty in missing woman's murder, will testify against friend
Community bids farewell to beloved 600-year-old oak tree
Touting success, NYC expanding pre-K program to 3-year-olds
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge to open to drivers this week
NJ officer charged in sex assault case involving 2 teens
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos