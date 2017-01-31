  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the snow here!
NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured after fire burns through home in Old Bridge, New Jersey

EMBED </>More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on a deadly fire in Old Bridge.

Eyewitness News
OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person is dead and another seriously injured after flames tore though a home in New Jersey.

The third-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a house on Judy Court in Old Bridge.


A 911 call for the fire came in at about 1 a.m. Firefighters found an elderly man hanging from the window calling for help.

They were able to hoist up a ladder and pull him from the home. The man told firefighters there was another person inside.

Upon searching the home, the victim was found dead in a downstairs den. The person's identity has not yet been released.

The man who rescued was taken by medivac to the burn unit at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston. He is in serious condition.



Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsfirenew jersey newsOld Bridge
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Set to Announce His Supreme Court Pick Tonight
Closing arguments to continue Tuesday in 1979 Etan Patz case
Police Use Pepper Spray on Anti-Trump Protesters in Ohio
U.S. Commandos Targeting ISIS in Countries on Obama and Trump Hit List
College football player killed trying to protect sister, police say
More News
Top Stories
Trump fires acting Attorney General in clash over immigration ban
AccuWeather Alert: Snow moving into NY area
Bronx man due in court to face charges after murder of his mother
'White privilege' essay contest sparks controversy in CT
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Harlem man indicted in beating death of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins
President Trump set to reveal Supreme Court pick tonight
Police identify suspect in series of burglaries at Queens businesses
Show More
NYC officials to discuss plans for bullet-resistant windows on all patrol cars
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
NJ officials report case of measles in Passaic County
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
More News
Top Video
Trump fires acting Attorney General in clash over immigration ban
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
NYC doctor not allowed back from home country of Sudan
Boy Scouts to allow transgender children into programs
More Video