NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured after fire burns through home in Old Bridge, New Jersey

EMBED </>More News Videos

Diana Rocco reports on a deadly fire in Old Bridge.

Eyewitness News
OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person is dead and another seriously injured after flames tore though a home in New Jersey.

The third-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a house on Judy Court in Old Bridge.

A 911 call for the fire came in at about 1 a.m. Firefighters found an elderly man hanging from the window calling for help.

They were able to hoist up a ladder and pull him from the home. The man told firefighters there was another person inside.

Upon searching the home, the victim was found dead in a downstairs den. The person's identity has not yet been released.

The man who rescued was taken by medivac to the burn unit at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston. He is in serious condition.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsfirenew jersey newsOld Bridge
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Church Members Say Priest's Alleged Murderer Should Be Spared Death
Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen Raid Identified
Police Use Pepper Spray on Anti-Trump Protesters in Ohio
NY Doctor Stuck in Sudan Following Trump's Immigration Order
Trump Replaces Heads of Department of Justice and Customs Enforcement
More News
Top Stories
Trump fires acting Attorney General in clash over travel ban
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
Harlem man indicted in beating death of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins
AccuWeather Alert: Snow on the way
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
President Trump set to reveal Supreme Court pick tonight
NYC officials to discuss plans for bullet-resistant windows on all patrol cars
Bronx man to appear in court to face charges after murder of his mother
Show More
NJ officials report case of measles in Passaic County
NYC doctor not allowed back from home country of Sudan
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
Canada mosque shooting suspect known for far-right views
More News
Top Video
Trump fires acting Attorney General in clash over travel ban
Democrats hold protest on Pres. Trump's executive order
NYC doctor not allowed back from home country of Sudan
Boy Scouts to allow transgender children into programs
More Video