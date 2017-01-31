One person is dead and another seriously injured after flames tore though a home in New Jersey.The third-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a house on Judy Court in Old Bridge.A 911 call for the fire came in at about 1 a.m. Firefighters found an elderly man hanging from the window calling for help.They were able to hoist up a ladder and pull him from the home. The man told firefighters there was another person inside.Upon searching the home, the victim was found dead in a downstairs den. The person's identity has not yet been released.The man who rescued was taken by medivac to the burn unit at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston. He is in serious condition.Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.