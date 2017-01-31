OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --One person is dead and another seriously injured after flames tore though a home in New Jersey.
The third-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a house on Judy Court in Old Bridge.
The call for the fire came in at about 1 a.m. Firefighters found an elderly man hanging from the window calling for help.
They were able to hoist up a ladder and pull him from the home. The man told firefighters there was another person inside.
Upon searching the home, the victim was found dead in a downstairs den.
The man who rescued was taken by medivac to the burn unit at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston. He is in serious condition.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.