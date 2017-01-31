NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured after fire burns through home in Old Bridge, New Jersey

Diana Rocco reports on a deadly fire in Old Bridge.

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person is dead and another seriously injured after flames tore though a home in New Jersey.

The third-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a house on Judy Court in Old Bridge.

The call for the fire came in at about 1 a.m. Firefighters found an elderly man hanging from the window calling for help.

They were able to hoist up a ladder and pull him from the home. The man told firefighters there was another person inside.

Upon searching the home, the victim was found dead in a downstairs den.

The man who rescued was taken by medivac to the burn unit at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston. He is in serious condition.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
