One person is dead and another seriously injured after flames tore though a home in New Jersey.The third-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a house on Judy Court in Old Bridge.The call for the fire came in at about 1 a.m. Firefighters found an elderly man hanging from the window calling for help.They were able to hoist up a ladder and pull him from the home. The man told firefighters there was another person inside.Upon searching the home, the victim was found dead in a downstairs den.The man who rescued was taken by medivac to the burn unit at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston. He is in serious condition.Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.