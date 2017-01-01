NEWS

1 dead, 2 injured in collision of vehicle and cab in Gravesend, Brooklyn

Photo courtesy Mark Mellone

Eyewitness News
GRAVESEND, Brookyn (WABC) --
The NYPD is investigating a fatal head-on crash involving a vehicle and a cab early Sunday morning in Brooklyn.

The two vehicles collided at about 3:15 a.m. at the the intersection of Avenue P and West 2nd Street in the Gravesend section.

A 56-year-old man who was a rear seat passenger of the cab suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at Lutheran Medical Center.

The drivers of the two vehicles suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no known criminality involved at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
