1 dead, 5 injured after tree falls during backyard party in Passaic, New Jersey

Candace McCowan has the latest from Passaic, where a tree fell during a backyard barbecue.

By
PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) --
A falling tree limb killed a man and injured five other people during a Mother's Day barbecue in New Jersey.

The tree crashed down during the gathering on Paulison Avenue in Passaic Sunday afternoon.

A fast-moving storm with strong winds and heavy rains was pounding the area at the time.

The 28-year-old father of two who died was right underneath the tree as it fell. His wife was also injured and is now in the hospital in stable condition.

It was a holiday celebration for Mother's Day, filled with relatives and church members.

They were in the backyard when the storm swept through, sending the tree crashing down onto several people.

Police say the storm also brought down other trees and power lines throughout the area.

"We're a city in shock, we are trying to unite in prayer of the family. On Mother's Day, a couple of children lost a parent, and their mother is in the hospital," said Passaic Mayor Hector Lora.

The others who were injured are expected to survive.

Police have not released the name of the man who was killed, pending notification of his family.
