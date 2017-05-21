Authorities say a crash during a powerboat race at the Jersey shore has left one person dead and at least two others hurt.News12 New Jersey reports that the accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday during a small boat preliminary event in the Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix.The two boats collided in waters near Bay Head, though the cause of the crash was not immediately clear.The remaining races in the event were canceled after the fatal crash occurred.Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid said thousands of people had gathered to watch the races. He called the crash "very tragic."Further details about the crash were not immediately available. The names of the person killed and those injured have not been disclosed.