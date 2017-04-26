NEWS

Police-involved shooting in Newark leaves suspect dead

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Newark police detectives shot and killed a suspect who they said was armed with a gun on Tuesday night.

Police were investigating shootings and robberies near South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street.

Around 9:15 p.m., they approached a vehicle on South Orange Avenue.

One of the occupants of the vehicle was armed with a gun, according to the Newark Police Department. A detectives opened fire, striking the person, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The vehicle the suspect was in, a Honda Accord, appears to have crashed at the scene.

Up to two other people may have been detained.

There were no police injuries.
Related Topics:
newspolice-involved shootingNewark
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
Despite vaccination success, US still faces outbreaks
Parking scam revealed in Cobble Hill
More News
Top Stories
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
Parking scam revealed in Cobble Hill
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Man stabbed in chest in Yankee Stadium subway station
Rent Guidelines Board recommends rent increase
Retired NYPD officers among 5 arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
Show More
Judge blocks Trump's order to withhold sanctuary city money
Sessions to visit Central Islip Friday to discuss gang violence
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in deadly Iowa crash
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos