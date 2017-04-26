Newark police detectives shot and killed a suspect who they said was armed with a gun on Tuesday night.Police were investigating shootings and robberies near South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street.Around 9:15 p.m., they approached a vehicle on South Orange Avenue.One of the occupants of the vehicle was armed with a gun, according to the Newark Police Department. A detectives opened fire, striking the person, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.The vehicle the suspect was in, a Honda Accord, appears to have crashed at the scene.Up to two other people may have been detained.There were no police injuries.