Four people have been shot, 1 of which has died, at a housing complex in Newark Wednesday evening.The shots rang out at the John W. Hyatt Court complex on Hawkins Street, just after 5 p.m. The building is part of the Newark Housing Authority.Sources told Eyewitness News that after the shooting, a person or multiple people involved in the shooting fled in a car that was being sought by police.Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.