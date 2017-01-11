NEWS

At least 1 dead in quadruple shooting at Newark housing complex

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Four people have been shot, 1 of which has died, at a housing complex in Newark Wednesday evening.

The shots rang out at the John W. Hyatt Court complex on Hawkins Street, just after 5 p.m. The building is part of the Newark Housing Authority.

Sources told Eyewitness News that after the shooting, a person or multiple people involved in the shooting fled in a car that was being sought by police.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newsshootingnew jersey newsNewark
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Medical Experts Concerned After Trump Meets With Vaccine Skeptic
Woman struck by suspect's vehicle during police pursuit in Bedford-Stuyvesant
NY Gov. Cuomo's helicopter makes emergency landing
Volkswagen Pays $4.3 Billion to Settle Diesel Emissions Scandal
More News
Top Stories
LIRR delays, cancellations due to broken rail
NY Gov. Cuomo's helicopter makes emergency landing
Officials: Fetus found inside clogged pipe was miscarriage
7 big moments from Donald Trump's news conference
Combative Trump concedes Russia's role in election hacking
Missing 5-year-old Ohio girl found dead in restaurant
Twin sisters separated at birth reunite on 'GMA'
Show More
5 hurt when Bobcat falls through Yonkers store roof
Woman struck by suspect's vehicle during police pursuit in Bedford-Stuyvesant
Wake held on Long Island for hero NYPD detective Steven McDonald
Exclusive: Business owner who fought off armed robber speaks out
Cory Booker, black lawmakers say Sessions unfit to be AG
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos