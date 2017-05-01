NEWS

1 dead in University of Texas campus stabbings; 3 others hurt

AUSTIN, Texas --
At least one person is dead and three others seriously injured in a stabbing on campus at the University of Texas in Austin Monday.

Police said one person is in custody.

The Austin-Travis County EMS has been updating the incident on Twitter after they were dispatched near the Gregory gym on 2101 Speedway.

Emergency crews were notified just after 1:30 p.m. about a multiple stabbing.

The university sent an alert to everyone on campus saying that there was criminal activity with injury.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on air and online.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
