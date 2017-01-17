A BMW crashed into a Corvette in SoHo Tuesday morning.The vehicles collided at the intersection of Broome and Greene streets around 2 a.m.The white BMW X5 collided with the white Corvette. The vehicles then took down a light pole in front of 470 Broome St.The driver of the BMW fled the scene.The 28-year-old driver of the Corvette was taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries.The BMW may have been wanted for a crime in New Jersey and went through the Holland Tunnel before crashing in SoHo.