NEWS

SoHo car crash leaves 1 injured

Eyewitness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
A BMW crashed into a Corvette in SoHo Tuesday morning.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of Broome and Greene streets around 2 a.m.

The white BMW X5 collided with the white Corvette. The vehicles then took down a light pole in front of 470 Broome St.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene.

The 28-year-old driver of the Corvette was taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries.

The BMW may have been wanted for a crime in New Jersey and went through the Holland Tunnel before crashing in SoHo.
Related Topics:
newscar accidentnew york newsNew York CitySoHo
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect in New Year's Eve Attack on Istanbul Nightclub Confessed: Governor
Multiple people shot, killed in Jersey City
Officials Call Off Search for Missing Flight MH370
At Least 33 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip the Inauguration
More News
Top Stories
Multiple people shot, killed in Jersey City
Officials Call Off Search for Missing Flight MH370
Suspect arrested in death of Mount Vernon basketball star
White Plains man recounts horror of shooting at Mexican nightclub
Elderly veteran forced to stay in hotel due to broken elevator in Queens building
Police looking for man wanted in stabbing outside deli in Brooklyn
Inwood residents claim rats, mice, bed bugs infest building
Show More
Friend of woman killed in Shirley gas pump crash speaks out
NYPD searching for serial robber of gym-goers at gyms across Manhattan
Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen arrested
Teen survives crash by holding onto tree overnight; Friend dies
Infant girl found unconscious in Bronx apartment dies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos