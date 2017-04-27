1 killed, 3 others wounded in Newark shooting

At least four people were shot, one of them fatally, in Newark on Thursday night.It happened on the 1100 block of South Orange Avenue near Longfellow Avenue around 8:30 p.m.One person was killed, but three others were taken to Newark University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.It's not yet known what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.There is an active police investigation underway.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.