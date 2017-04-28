1 killed, 6 others wounded in Newark shootings

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --One person was killed dead and six others were hurt in three shootings in Newark Thursday night.
The first was around 8 p.m. on South Orange Avenue near Longfellow Avenue. One person was killed and three others shot.
Two hours later, two more people were shot and wounded on Sixth Avenue.
Later in the evening, a seventh person was injured in a shooting on North Ninth Street. Their condition is not known.
It's not known yet what led to the shootings.
There is an active police investigation underway. No arrests have been reported.