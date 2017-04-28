1 killed, 6 others wounded in Newark shootings

One person was killed dead and six others were hurt in three shootings in Newark Thursday night.The first was around 8 p.m. on South Orange Avenue near Longfellow Avenue. One person was killed and three others shot.Two hours later, two more people were shot and wounded on Sixth Avenue.Later in the evening, a seventh person was injured in a shooting on North Ninth Street. Their condition is not known.It's not known yet what led to the shootings.There is an active police investigation underway. No arrests have been reported.