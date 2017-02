1 man killed in Newark shooting; suspect charged with murder

One man is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Newark Wednesday after police found him hiding in a dumpster.Police say they arrested Joan Aguiree, 23, near Kearny Street and Broadway behind a high school. He's charged with murder and weapons possession charges.The officers had been responding to a double shooting outside a store on Bloomfield Avenue and Garside Street. 26-year-old Victor A. Brantley was fatally shot. Another man who just happened to be in the area was also shot, but sustained non-life threatening injuries.Officers had fired their weapons when they say they saw Aguiree fleeing the scene, but no one was shot.No officers were injured in the confrontation.The shooting brought a large number of police officers to Newark's North Ward. The entire incident is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.There was at least one other separate non-fatal shooting on Third Avenue and North 10th Street. It was not linked to these other incidents at this time.