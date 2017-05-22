NEWS

1-year-old Staten Island girl revived after overdosing on methadone

ANNADALE, Staten Island (WABC) --
A toddler on Staten Island in critical condition after apparently ingesting methadone.

Police found the 1-year-old girl unconscious in a home on Grantwood Avenue in the Annadale section around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital South, where she was revived with Narcan and regained consciousness.

She was later transported to the North site, where she's listed in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say a substance found on the girl's face led cops to ask the mother and her boyfriend whether the girl ingested any drugs or illegal substances.

The mother reportedly told police that she and her boyfriend are in a methadone program, and the girl may have ingested some of it.

Police are investigation, but so far , no charges have been filed.

Reaching out to ACS but they're likely not going to comment since the girl is still alive. We'll see.

An ACS spokesperson released the following statement:

"We are aware of this incident involving a minor and are investigating along with NYPD. Confidentiality laws preclude us from commenting further."
Related Topics:
newsdrugnarcanAnnadaleNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
EXCLUSIVE: Are you in danger riding the rails at Penn Station?
Arrest made in catcall beating that left man critical
Plan to honor militant at Puerto Rican Day Parade sparks backlash
Deadly University of Maryland stabbing a possible hate crime
Trump tests waters for achieving Middle East peace
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Are you in danger riding the rails at Penn Station?
Man dies after contracting botulism from gas station nachos
Woman dragged from bed during terrifying NJ home invasion
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Arrest made in catcall beating that left man critical
Dad of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking NYC
Apparent wrong-way crash closes eastbound lanes of LIE
Show More
Big game hunter crushed by elephant
Man asked to move seats on flight due to prosthetic leg
Passenger sprays mysterious liquid in MTA bus driver's face
Unlicensed cab driver shot after chain grab in the Bronx
Boater killed when powerboats crash in NJ race
More News
Photos
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos