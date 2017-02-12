NEWS

10 injured, 2 seriously, in fire at apartment house in Jackson Heights, Queens

Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
Ten people were injured, two seriously, when fire broke out Sunday morning at an apartment house in Queens.

The first call was received shortly before 10 a.m. for the fire at a four-story building on Waldron Avenue in Jackson Heights.

The fire started in the basement.

All the victims were transported to North Shore Hospital in Forest Hills.

It was an all hands response, meaning 60 firefighters and 12 pieces of fire equipment were assigned to the scene.

One resident said she and her children scrambled to safety from a window and were saved by the building's super.

"It started getting really smoky in the apartment and we couldn't breathe any longer in the apartment," she said.
Related Topics:
newsapartment firequeens newsJackson Heights
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Two Chicago Girls, 11 and 12, Shot in Head in Separate Incidents
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
Hundreds gather at Jewish rally for refugees in Battery Park
Trump Adviser Doubles Down on Claims of Voter Fraud and of 'Thousands' of Voters Bused Into New Hampshire
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain in parts of NY area
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Search on for man who escaped custody at East Harlem drug store
16-year-old charged with DWI after Long Island police chase, crash
Hundreds gather at Jewish rally for refugees in Battery Park
Man charged with impersonating federal agent, stealing e-cigs
Supporters of Charles Oakley denounce treatment of ex-Knick
Show More
Woman trying to grab hat dies after falling off Oculus escalator
Former Syracuse, Celtics 7-footer Fab Melo, 26, dies in Brazil
Trump faces test from North Korea while mulling travel ban order
Police investigating after 4 people shot, 1 fatally, in Newburgh
Mom dresses up as man to take child to father-son event
More News
Photos
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos