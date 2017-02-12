Ten people were injured, two seriously, when fire broke out Sunday morning at an apartment house in Queens.The first call was received shortly before 10 a.m. for the fire at a four-story building on Waldron Avenue in Jackson Heights.The fire started in the basement.All the victims were transported to North Shore Hospital in Forest Hills.It was an all hands response, meaning 60 firefighters and 12 pieces of fire equipment were assigned to the scene.One resident said she and her children scrambled to safety from a window and were saved by the building's super."It started getting really smoky in the apartment and we couldn't breathe any longer in the apartment," she said.