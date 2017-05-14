NEWS

10-year-old Ramapo boy overdoses on cannabis-infused sour candy

Eyewitness News
RAMAPO, New York (WABC) --
A 10-year-old boy from Ramapo was sent to the emergency room after overdosing on cannabis-infused sour gummy candy, police say.

The child's father says he permitted the boy to sit in the family's car alone, and the package of 'pink lemonade belts' infused with cannabis was also in the car. The boy ate the candy, and suffered the effects from the THC in his body.

The boy's father, 37-year-old Ephraim Zagelbaum of Spring Valley was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was later released.

Officials say the candy will be used as evidence for proper testing, and weighing pending additional possession charges.
Related Topics:
newsmarijuanacandydrugsSuffern
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Smoky 3-alarm fire breaks out at Lower East Side synagogue
Man killed by falling tree during Mother's Day barbecue in Passaic
Comey associates predict public testimony
Worst of global cyberattack may be yet to come, law enforcement official says
More News
Top Stories
Smoky 3-alarm fire breaks out at Lower East Side synagogue
Man killed by falling tree during Mother's Day barbecue in Passaic
Mother killed, daughter hurt after being struck by out-of-control car
Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
NJ family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
At least 100,000 groups in 150 countries hit in cyberattack
Police: Mom hits son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
Show More
Man shoots girlfriend in the head in Flushing, police say
Man driving carjacked car killed after getting out to walk on Garden State Parkway
New Jersey firefighter charged with selling oxycodone
New York considers 'textalyzer' to combat distracted driving
2 nurses taken hostage during hospital standoff; suspect fatally shot
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos