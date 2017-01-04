NEWS

10-year-old Illinois girl dies in Michigan skiing accident
EMBED </>More News Videos

A 10-year-old Illinois girl injured in a New Year?s Day skiing accident in northern Michigan died on Monday. (WLS)

By
THOMPSONVILLE, Mich. --
A 10-year-old Illinois girl injured in a New Year's Day skiing accident in northern Michigan died on Monday.

Spokesperson Brian Lawson said the child was familiar with the slopes of Crystal Mountain, where the accident took place.

"She has been coming up here with her family for many years," Lawson said. "So there's a relationship that many people have this this family."

Officials said the girl was with two other students and an instructor when she skied ahead of the class, lost control and struck a tree. She was wearing a helmet.

"Each of the three students in the class were classified as level 3-4 skiers," said Lawson. "They demonstrated skill and control that exceeded the level of terrain in which they were skiing."

Neither of the two other students witnessed the accident directly, said Lawson.

Three ski patrol members who are trained to handle accidents arrived quickly on the scene.

The girl was transported to Grand Rapids hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
newschild deathIllinoisMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pence Returns to Capitol Hill to Huddle With Republicans on 'Obamacare' Plans
ANALYSIS: Trump Asserts Independence, if Barely, in Tweaking House GOP Over Ethics
Trump Again Casts Doubt on Russian Hacking
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
More News
Top Stories
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Speed eyed in LIRR crash as investigation gets underway
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Possible snow for Friday morning
Mother charged in death of 1-year-old daughter
Nearly 200 rats removed from Long Island antique store
Show More
34-year-old man kidnapped from Bronx salon
18-year-old shot to death by police in Prospect Heights
Janet Jackson, husband welcome son Eissa Al Mana
Police fatally shoot suspect in Canarsie
Ex-wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka has murder case dropped
More News
Top Video
Pedicab theft caught on camera on Upper West Side
Police fatally shoot suspect in Canarsie
NYC Councilman pushing for tougher hit-and-run penalties
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video