NEWS

Water main in Hoboken breaks, leaves 1,000 without water

The cause of a water main break Wednesday morning in Hoboken is under investigation.

Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A water main broke Wednesday morning in Hoboken, leaving many without water.

The water main near Observer Highway and Park Avenue broke just after 3:30 a.m. A block of Park Avenue and Garden Street closed between Newark Street and Observer Highway.

The cause of the break is under investigation.

Observer Highway closed from Park to Willow avenues, but had reopened around 7 a.m.

Lower water pressure was reported in some areas, but Suez Water isolated the main and worked to restore it.

About 1,000 customers were without water to facilitate repairs, according to Suez. Workers remained on site.

Hoboken Public Schools were open, but bottled water was being provided for students and staff. The district said water pressure in the schools would be monitored throughout the day.

There is no need to boil water, officials said.
