HEROIN

11-year-old girl revived after heroin overdose, police say

File image of needle and drugs. (Shutterstock)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --
Police say an 11-year-old girl had to be revived with the antidote Narcan after a drug overdose in her Pittsburgh home.

Officers were called to the home Wednesday for a suspected overdose. A paramedic who responded told the Post-Gazette the girl was using heroin.

Investigators told the Post-Gazette they found multiple stamp bags of heroin near the girl, and at least one bag was open. The girl's 20-year-old sister said Thursday the family had no idea that the 11-year-old was using heroin until police officers discovered the stamp bags.

RELATED: Ex-NYPD drug detective among 26 nabbed in heroin bust

Family members didn't notice any odd behavior or recognize signs of drug abuse before the girl overdosed, she said.

The child was last listed in critical condition Thursday at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, police said.

Click here for more stories involving heroin

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsheroinillegal drugsnarcanPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEROIN
Mugshots: Ex-NYPD drug detective among 26 nabbed in heroin bust
MUGSHOTS: Ex-pro basketball player charged in heroin bust
18 arrested, $1.5M in heroin nabbed in Westchester bust
'I'm a heroin addict' says suspect in Long Island robberies
More heroin
NEWS
Police: Woman murdered, then set on fire in East Harlem
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction dropped
Officials fear Russia could try to target US through popular software firm under FBI scrutiny
Chaos at airport after flights canceled; 3 LI residents arrested
More News
Top Stories
Chaos at airport after flights canceled; 3 LI residents arrested
Extensive subway delays following power problems in Brooklyn
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction dropped
Woman robbed at church; thief goes on shopping spree
Police: High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
'Real Housewives' star reprimanded over probation slipups
Police: Woman murdered, then set on fire in East Harlem
Show More
Rally held for Rutgers engineering student facing deportation
VIDEO: Bystanders lift vehicle off 9-year-old girl
89-year-old man rescued in Huntington Harbor after falling from boat
Man charged with fatally stabbing father; body found in burning home
Police question suspect in murder of transgender woman
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos