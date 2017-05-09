A 12-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the ankle in Brooklyn Monday night.Police say he was standing with some friends after 10 p.m. in front of the Pink Houses in East New York when shots rang out and he was struck in the left ankle.The boy did not realize initially that he had been shot and tried to make it home, but saw that he was bleeding.His friends called 911 and the boy was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.Police do not believe that he was the intended target and that he may have been hit by a stray bullet.So far there are no arrests.