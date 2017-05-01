NEWS

12-year-old boy shot while playing basketball on Bronx playground

EMBED </>More News Videos

Joe Torres has the story

Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot while playing basketball on a Bronx playground Friday.

Isaiah Osborn was playing at the Story Playground in the Soundview section just after 5 p.m. when he realized he had been shot in the left hip. He was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

"When I was running towards my son, they couldn't feel how I felt that day," mom Tricia Croal said. "They couldn't feel how I felt that day."

Anger, frustration and grief are just a few of the whirlwind of emotions that fill Croal's heart and soul while her little boy rests in a hospital bed.

"I'm tired of just getting emotional all the time," she said. "I'm tired of keeping it in. It's my baby. It happened to my baby, one of my babies."

Most kids hit the deck when the gunfire broke out, but Osborn took off running and was struck by a stray bullet.

"And then the bullet went up to his heart, his arteries, and ruptured a few stuff," Croal said. "But it's OK. He's going to make it."

Police continue to search for the gunman, comb through lobby surveillance videos and question those in the neighborhood. But the 35-year-old mother is now on a mission to bring cameras to the neighborhood and to increase the police presence.

"It's sad, man, you know what I'm saying," neighbor Eric Castro said. "This happens too much, man, out here. You know I mean. And the families are the ones who suffer."

More than anything, Croal is pleading with witnesses to set aside the "no-snitching" code of the street and help investigators find the suspect.

"Everybody says they respect me in the neighborhood, but respect me enough to simply say let's give up this person," she said. "Because it could be their kids. It could be their kids. Simply do what is right."

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newsshootingchild shotplaygroundbronx newsSoundviewNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
At least 14 arrested during May Day rally in NYC
1 dead, 3 injured in UT Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police
NYPD: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted; Suspect climbed through window
Conflict-related civilian casualties in Afghanistan reached record high in 2016
Suspected San Diego shooter was distraught over recent breakup, police say
More News
Top Stories
Police: 2 teens brought loaded guns into Staten Island high school
34 high school students arrested during post-prom party
1 dead in University of Texas campus stabbings; 3 others hurt
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Escape boats will get you out of NYC during disaster...for a price
NYPD: 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted; Suspect climbed through window
Police: Restaurant employees sang 'F the Police' while officers ate
Show More
Man and daughter found dead in apparent murder-suicide
PD: Woman agreed to swap sex for Chicken McNuggets
Quadruplets all heading to the same college -- Yale
At least 14 arrested during May Day rally in NYC
Backpack stolen while man saved woman who fell on tracks
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
NYC's new ferry launches from the Rockaways to Manhattan
At least 14 arrested during May Day rally in NYC
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video