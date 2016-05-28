BETHPAGE AIR SHOW

2016 'Kickoff to a Long Island Summer' on ABC7NY

Kickoff to a Long Island Summer: Part 1

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --
Channel 7 Eyewitness News presents "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer," a 30-minute television special on the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, hosted by David Novarro, Sandra Bookman and Amy Freeze. You can watch it here on abc7NY!

PART 1:
PART 2:

Part 2 - Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger goes flying with the Blue Angels.

PART 3:

PART 4:
The Bethpage Air Show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.
The main attraction features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels return and new F-35 Lightning II Stealth Fighter. Additional performers include the Golden Knights, Breitling Jet Team, American Airpower Museum Warbirds and more!

ONLINE:
Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
