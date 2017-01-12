School was delayed for Byram Hills students Thursday morning after school buses were found vandalized.Around 6:20 a.m., the North Castle Police Department got a complaint from the school district's transportation department.Fourteen school buses parked on MacDonald Avenue were damaged, police said. They said the vehicles had been hit with a blunt object.Because of the damage, officials decided to delay the start of school by one hour. Despite lacking buses, the district was able to cover all routes, police said.The incident is under investigation.