NEWS

Byram Hills school buses vandalized

Buses used for Byram Hills schools were vandalized overnight Wednesday. (Eyewitness News)

Eyewitness News
NORTH CASTLE, New York (WABC) --
School was delayed for Byram Hills students Thursday morning after school buses were found vandalized.

Around 6:20 a.m., the North Castle Police Department got a complaint from the school district's transportation department.

Fourteen school buses parked on MacDonald Avenue were damaged, police said. They said the vehicles had been hit with a blunt object.

Because of the damage, officials decided to delay the start of school by one hour. Despite lacking buses, the district was able to cover all routes, police said.

The incident is under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsvandalismwestchester countyschool busArmonk
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 Body Recovered in Search for Missing Children at Baltimore House Fire
Teen killed in quadruple shooting at Newark housing complex
Trump Plan to Donate Hotel Profits Doesn't Erase Ethics Concerns: Experts
Justice Department, Baltimore Reach Consent Decree on Police Reforms
Volkswagen Pays $4.3 Billion to Settle Diesel Emissions Scandal
More News
Top Stories
Teen killed in quadruple shooting at Newark housing complex
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Dad says pre-K student molested his 4-year-old daughter
Water main break in Queens floods streets, leaves some without water
Deputy's Dramatic Shootout Recorded by Dashcam
Student from special needs school rescued after ice fall
Pedestrian struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
Show More
Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare
Trump taps Giuliani for cybersecurity duties
6 kids presumed dead, 4 injured after Baltimore house fire
Missing 5-year-old Ohio girl found dead in restaurant
5 hurt when Bobcat falls through Yonkers store roof
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos