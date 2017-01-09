NEWS

Paris police: 16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist

PARIS --
Police in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

Police say robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry.

The reality TV star was in Paris attending fashion week shows. At the time a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.
Related Topics:
newsrobberykim kardashian
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jimmy Fallon Jokes About Donald Trump in Golden Globes Monologue
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
Tracee Ellis Ross' Historic Golden Globes Win 'Means a Lot'
Man Arrested After Breaching Security, Allegedly Striking TSA Agents at Chicago O'Hare
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
More News
Top Stories
3 killed after car plunges into icy pond in Albertson
Man slashed on Upper West Side subway following dispute
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Frigid today, but a warmup on the way
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect due for first court appearance
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police: Woman raped by livery cab driver in Brooklyn
Mom killed by stray bullet while getting food for sons in the Bronx
Search on for suspects who beat and robbed elderly man in the Bronx
Show More
Crews work to ensure smooth Monday commute following winter storm
SEASON OVER: Giants lose 38-13 to Packers in wild card game
Meryl Streep takes aim at Trump after winning award at Golden Globes
Gov. Cuomo to kick off state of the state road trip in NYC
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
More Photos