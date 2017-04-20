NEWS

16-year-old is victim in Coney Island attack near Luna Park; 2 arrested so far

Rob Nelson reports

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 16-year-old boy currently hospitalized with a partially collapsed lung is believed to be the victim in the Coney Island assault posted on Facebook.

Authorities say the boy knew the suspects from high school in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, and had a previous encounter with them that was not reported to the police.

Police say two of them have been arrested so far, and detectives have the names of three others for whom they are searching. A total of 10 people are being sought for questioning in the Sunday night beating, which is being investigated by the NYPD as a gang assault.

The victim was with friends on West 12th Street, outside Luna Park, when the other young men confronted them at around 6 p.m. on Easter.

Police said one of the young men asked him, "Are you static?" When the victim said "No," the others attacked.

The victim suffered a partially collapsed lung and was taken by his mother to Interfaith Medical Center in Bedford-Stuyvesant following the beating.

His sister then walked into the 60th Precinct on Coney Island at around 6 p.m. Monday to report the incident, sparking the police investigation.

As detectives began their probe, they were informed of the Facebook video and were able to connect it to the hospitalized teen.

Those arrested have been identified as:
Jahcorei Lewis, 17, charged with gang assault, assault and unlawful assembly
Maleek Mayer, 16, charged with gang assault, assault and unlawful assembly

"Today in Coney," the Facebook user who posted the video, captioned it with three "tears" emojis.

The beating occurred about 45 minutes after false reports of shots fired near Luna Park sent hundreds of people running. That was believed to have been sparked by a fight among teens that included bottles being smashed against the ground, and is not believed to be related to the teen's beating.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
