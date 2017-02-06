16-year-old killed, 17-year-old wounded in Paterson shooting

A shooting in Paterson left a teenage boy dead and another wounded over the weekend.It's still not clear what sparked the shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday inside a building on Auburn Street.The name of the 16-year-old boy who was killed has not been released.The wounded 17-year-old was treated at a hospital and was later released.Authorities declined comment on the shootings, citing the ongoing investigation, but residents say the area is known for drug activity.Authorities say another man was wounded at the same building last month, while another city resident was fatally shot around that time at another nearby site.