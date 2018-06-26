SOCIETY

Watch '50PlusPrime' - only on ABC7

NEW YORK --
There's a new show on ABC7, commemorating an essential generation.

50PlusPrime is an upbeat, feel-good program telling the stories of baby boomers making a difference in their communities, and reporting on the lifestyle interests specific to the demographic controlling 75 percent of the country's wealth. 50PlusPrime is hosted by award-winning TV news reporter Tony Fama.

Coming up: The Baby Boomer love affair with America's classic cars never gets old; for a baby boomer committed to honoring his father's Word War II service, care giving begins at home.

Watch 50PlusPrime on WABC TV, Sunday, July 1st at 3 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society50 plus prime
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Niece receives uncle's lost Purple Heart medal during special reunion
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
Viral video: Little boy performs spectacular belly flop
Man finds wedding ring washed ashore in California
More Society
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News