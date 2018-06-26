There's a new show on ABC7, commemorating an essential generation.is an upbeat, feel-good program telling the stories of baby boomers making a difference in their communities, and reporting on the lifestyle interests specific to the demographic controlling 75 percent of the country's wealth. 50PlusPrime is hosted by award-winning TV news reporter Tony Fama.Coming up: The Baby Boomer love affair with America's classic cars never gets old; for a baby boomer committed to honoring his father's Word War II service, care giving begins at home.