Uniondale teen arrested in shooting death near Hofstra
Stacey Sager has the latest on the shooting of a teenager near the Hofstra campus.

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) --
A 17-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of another teen near Hofstra last month.

Jeustin David Maldonado, 17, of Uniondale, faces several charges including attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy. Maldonado is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

On Dec. 13, Alexon Moya, 16, of Uniondale, was shot on a residential Uniondale street, just off the Hofstra University campus. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. The victim was not connected with Hofstra.

At the time, the Nassau County Police Department said there was a dispute with the victim and two men. At least one of the men fired a gun, then two men fled the scene, they said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS.
