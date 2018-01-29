SOCIETY

Resources from Operation 7: Save a Life

This year marks the 20th anniversary of WABC's award-winning program "Operation 7: Save a Life," but unfortunately fires are still very much in the forefront.

December was the deadliest month in decades, fire deaths increased overall in 2017 and first responders answered a record-setting number of emergencies. That means we have much more to do to get the word out about fire safety.

Join Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter for some indispensable tips on how to keep you and your family safe in the Emmy-award winning program, "Operation 7: Save a Life," airing Saturday, January 27th at 7:00 p.m..
Resources from Operation 7: Save a Life:

Fire Safety - Kidde Smoke Alarms
FIGHTING FIRES ON THE FRONT END: HOME DEPOT & KIDDE DISTRIBUTE SMOKE ALARMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY
10 TIPS FOR FIRE SAFETY

Red Cross
For FREE smoke alarms
877-Red-Cross or http:www.soundthealarm.org
The Pillowcase Project
For info about The Pillowcase Project:
http://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/resources-for-schools#Tips-for-School

http://www.redcross.org

Fire Department City of New York
www.nyc.gov/fdny
Twitter - @fdny

FDNY Pro films
www.fdnyfoundation.org
http://www.fdnypro.org/films/
(Subscription Service)

FDNY Juvenile Fire Starters Prevention Program
718-722-3600
http://www.fdnysmart.org/juvenile-fire-setters-intervention-program/

William Randolph Hearst Burn Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
http://www.nyp.org/clinical-services/burn-center
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfirefire safetyoperation 7: save a life
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Niece receives uncle's lost Purple Heart medal during special reunion
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
Viral video: Little boy performs spectacular belly flop
Man finds wedding ring washed ashore in California
More Society
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Iran dismisses Trump's explosive tweet to leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Cracker recall: Certain products pose salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News