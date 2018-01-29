This year marks the 20th anniversary of WABC's award-winning program "Operation 7: Save a Life," but unfortunately fires are still very much in the forefront.
December was the deadliest month in decades, fire deaths increased overall in 2017 and first responders answered a record-setting number of emergencies. That means we have much more to do to get the word out about fire safety.
Join Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter for some indispensable tips on how to keep you and your family safe in the Emmy-award winning program, "Operation 7: Save a Life," airing Saturday, January 27th at 7:00 p.m..
Resources from Operation 7: Save a Life:
Fire Safety - Kidde Smoke Alarms
FIGHTING FIRES ON THE FRONT END: HOME DEPOT & KIDDE DISTRIBUTE SMOKE ALARMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY
10 TIPS FOR FIRE SAFETY
Red Cross
For FREE smoke alarms
877-Red-Cross or http:www.soundthealarm.org
The Pillowcase Project
For info about The Pillowcase Project:
http://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/resources-for-schools#Tips-for-School
http://www.redcross.org
Fire Department City of New York
www.nyc.gov/fdny
Twitter - @fdny
FDNY Pro films
www.fdnyfoundation.org
http://www.fdnypro.org/films/
(Subscription Service)
FDNY Juvenile Fire Starters Prevention Program
718-722-3600
http://www.fdnysmart.org/juvenile-fire-setters-intervention-program/
William Randolph Hearst Burn Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
http://www.nyp.org/clinical-services/burn-center
