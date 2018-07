Resources from Operation 7: Save a Life:

This year marks the 20th anniversary of WABC's award-winning program "Operation 7: Save a Life," but unfortunately fires are still very much in the forefront.December was the deadliest month in decades, fire deaths increased overall in 2017 and first responders answered a record-setting number of emergencies. That means we have much more to do to get the word out about fire safety.Join Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter for some indispensable tips on how to keep you and your family safe in the Emmy-award winning program, "Operation 7: Save a Life," airing Saturday, January 27th at 7:00 p.m..For FREE smoke alarms877-Red-Cross or http:www.soundthealarm.org The Pillowcase ProjectFor info about The Pillowcase Project:Twitter - @fdny www.fdnyfoundation.org(Subscription Service)718-722-3600