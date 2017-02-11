NEWS

2 arrested in Maplewood triple murder

By and Eyewitness News
MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a triple homicide in New Jersey.

Jimmy Mays, 37, formerly of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested in Maryland and charged with murder in the deaths of 45-year-old convenience store owner Michael Davis, 30-year-old Roshana Kenilson and 44-year-old Lance Frazier on Van Nest Court in Maplewood in late January.

Prosecutors also announced that 33-year-old Lavelle Davis, of Galloway, was arrested in Yonkers early Saturday morning. He was identified as a suspect Friday, and was considered armed and dangerous.

Mays is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Both have been charged with three counts of murder, as well as conspiracy to commit murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons charges.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
Related Topics:
newshomicidemurderbody founddead bodyMaplewood
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man found shot to death after Brooklyn party
Illinois School Bus Overturns After Run-In With Van
Dylann Roof's Lawyers Look to Have Death Penalty Tossed
What's Next in the Legal Battle Over Trump's Immigration Plan
More News
Top Stories
After court defeat, Trump considering new order on immigration
Man found shot to death after Brooklyn party
Queens gym teacher accused of groping teenage girl
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for man
Powerful quake kills at least 6 in southern Philippines
LaGuardia traffic snarled: Travelers ditch cars, walk to terminal
Show More
1 dead in head-on crash involving bus, car on Route 17
Video: Man pulled from burning car seconds before explosion
MSG bans Knicks legend Charles Oakley indefinitely
Police: Freezing burglar hiding in snow pile saved by officer
Mayor starts #NachoSpacePassaic against saving parking spaces
More News
Photos
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos