2 children missing after supervised visit with their father in Newark

Authorities in Newark are searching for two children who are both missing after a supervised visit with their father.At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, police received a report of the missing children during 30-year-old Moso Tene's visit at the Wilentz Justice Complex.Police say Tene, who is homeless and has a history of drug addiction, left the visit with the children, Sammy Tene, 5, and China Tene, 4, at around 4 p.m.A supervising worker from the State of New Jersey had left the room during the visit. When the worker returned, the father and children were gone, authorities say.When last seen, Mr. Tene was wearing a white T-shirt, white sneakers and dark jeans. Tene is clean-shaven and currently has bleach blonde hair.Sammy, a boy, was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt featuring a Star Wars logo, dark jeans and light-up Spider Man sneakers.China, a girl, was wearing a purple and pink hooded jacket, purple and pink tights with black hearts on the them. She is missing her two front teeth and has short black hair.Anyone with information is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.