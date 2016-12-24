Police in New Jersey are looking for two children who disappeared Friday.According to the Perth Amboy Police Department, Keira Grewal, 8, and Gianno Grewal, 9, are missing.Both children were last seen at 4 p.m. Friday on 107 Armstrong Lane in Perth Amboy with Frank John. John is 6 feet tall, 48 years old and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen driving a silver Toyota Highlander with New Jersey registration J80GVE.Keira is white, 4 feet tall, 60 lbs. and has red hair. She was last seen in pink sweats, a black shirt and a red jacket. Gianno is white, 4 feet tall, 61 pounds and has black hair. He was last seen wearing blue khakis, an olive shirt and black Nikes.If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Keira Grewal and Gianno Grewal, please call 911 or contact the police.