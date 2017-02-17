WOODLAWN, Bronx (WABC) --Two men were killed Friday morning when their car careened off the Bronx River Parkway and crashed into a tree.
The Mercedes left the northbound roadway, went through the guardrail and crashed just north of the East 233rd Street exit just around 12:20 a.m.
The victims - a driver and passenger - were pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed was believed to be a factor, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The parkway is closed in both directions near 233rd Street.