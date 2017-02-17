NEWS

2 dead in Bronx after car crashes through guardrail

Two people are dead in the Bronx after a car crashed through a guardrail on the Bronx River Parkway.

WOODLAWN, Bronx (WABC) --
Two men were killed Friday morning when their car careened off the Bronx River Parkway and crashed into a tree.

The Mercedes left the northbound roadway, went through the guardrail and crashed just north of the East 233rd Street exit just around 12:20 a.m.

The victims - a driver and passenger - were pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed was believed to be a factor, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The parkway is closed in both directions near 233rd Street.
