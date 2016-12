Two people were killed Saturday morning in a fatal crash in Hicksville.According to the Nassau County Police Department, around 6 a.m., a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on Woodbury Road, when it lost control. The Jeep hit a tree and caught fire.Two people were in the car at the time and were pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS.