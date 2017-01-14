NEWS

2 firefighters injured in West Babylon house fire

Eyewitness News
WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
Two firefighters were injured in a house fire in West Babylon on Saturday.

Police and firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Arnold Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.

Live wires fell on a truck, and one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a knee injury. A second firefighter was injured, but did not go to the hospital.

The family was evacuated from the home with no reports of injuries.

Currently, Arnold Avenue is shut down between Elwood Road and Arlington Road. It is expected to be closed for several hours.
Related Topics:
newsfirehouse firefirefighter injuredfirefightersWest Babylon
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3 Officers Facing Administrative Charges in Tamir Rice Case
SpaceX Returns to Flight With Successful Falcon 9 Launch
President-elect Trump to Visit Smithsonian African American History Museum on MLK Day
Trump Under Fire for Attacking Civil Rights Icon
Retired corrections officer, woman wounded in Newark bar shooting
More News
Top Stories
Police fatally shoot man after he threatens mother with screwdriver
Jennifer Holliday backs out of Trump inauguration gig
Retired corrections officer, woman wounded in Newark bar shooting
SpaceX launches first rocket since explosion in Florida
Woman dies when fire rips through Flushing home
Marchers brave cold, rain for MLK marches across U.S.
Garbage truck catches fire on Upper East Side
Show More
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
Woman rescued from house fire in Dover, several displaced
Video: LI nanny allegedly burns 2-year-old with curling iron
Baby abducted 18 years ago found alive; Woman who raised her charged
NYPD detective remembered for teaching 'love, respect, and forgiveness'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos