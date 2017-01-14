2 firefighters injured in West Babylon house fire

Two firefighters were injured in a house fire in West Babylon on Saturday.Police and firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Arnold Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.Live wires fell on a truck, and one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a knee injury. A second firefighter was injured, but did not go to the hospital.The family was evacuated from the home with no reports of injuries.Currently, Arnold Avenue is shut down between Elwood Road and Arlington Road. It is expected to be closed for several hours.