2 hurt after World Trade Center escalator malfunction

An escalator malfunctioned at the World Trade Center.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Two men were injured in an escalator malfunction at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan.

They were on the escalator around 7 a.m. when several of the stair treads buckled, and they sustained minor injuries.

The two were able to walk out of the hub, said a statement from the Port Authority, and were taken to New York Downtown Hospital for evaluation.



The escalator leads from just below the street-level entrance on Greenwich Street to the World Trade Center Transportation Hub Oculus.

According to the Port Authority, the escalator was shut down and travelers who enter the hub from Greenwich Street can use an adjacent escalator.

The incident remains under investigation by Port Authority and World Trade Center Operations.
