2 injured, 1 critically in Belmont, Bronx fire

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
At least two people were injured in a house fire in the Bronx on Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the two-story home around 9:30 a.m. on East 187th Street in the Belmont section.

Of the two people injured, one is in critical condition. The other person is expected to survive.



The fire is feared to have spread to a neighboring home.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.
